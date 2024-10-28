Sponsored By

Roundy’s ratifies contract with Wisconsin Teamsters

The new contract includes wage increases, improved health care coverage, enhanced vacation accrual and funeral leave, and better standards for discipline, according to the union

Supermarket News Staff

October 28, 2024

1 Min Read
Roundy's logo on white background
Roundy’s, a Kroger-owned warehouse that supplies 150 stores throughout Wisconsin and Illinois, employs 750 Teamsters at a facility in Oconomowoc.Kroger Co.

Roundy’s Supermarket has ratified a new contract with members of the Wisconsin-based Teamsters Local 200. 

The contract includes “substantial” wage increases, improved health care coverage, enhanced vacation accrual and funeral leave, and better standards for discipline, according to the union.

“In my almost 24 years of being a member of Teamsters Local 200, this contract is the best I’ve ever seen,” said Jason Ford, a negotiating committee member. 

Kroger did not respond to a request for comment in time for publication of this story.

Roundy’s, a Kroger-owned warehouse that supplies 150 stores throughout Wisconsin and Illinois, employs 750 Teamsters at their facility in Oconomowoc.

Teamsters Local 200 represents workers throughout the greater Milwaukee region in a variety of industries.

Read more about:

The Kroger Co.

About the Author

Supermarket News Staff

Supermarket News Staff

See more from Supermarket News Staff
Stay up-to-date on the latest food retail news and trends
Subscribe to free eNewsletters from Supermarket News

You May Also Like

Read more

Aldi storefront
Sustainability
Hundreds of Aldi stores certified by EPA for sustainable refrigerants
Hundreds of Aldi stores certified by EPA for sustainable refrigerants
Tony Hoggett
Executive Moves
Amazon’s grocery boss headed to Wonder
Amazon’s grocery boss headed to Wonder
A UNFI sign at a UNFI office.
Retail Labor
UNFI workers in Sarasota, Fla., vote to unionize
UNFI workers in Sarasota, Fla., vote to unionize
A logo for Whole Foods' Certified Cheese Professional Apprentice Program
Dairy
Whole Foods Market adds 40 new Certified Cheese Professionals
Whole Foods Market adds 40 new Certified Cheese Professionals
Tops Friendly Markets logo on white background
Grocery Marketing
Tops Markets brings back holiday bonus deal
Tops Markets brings back holiday bonus deal