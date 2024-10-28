Roundy’s ratifies contract with Wisconsin Teamsters

Roundy’s Supermarket has ratified a new contract with members of the Wisconsin-based Teamsters Local 200.

The contract includes “substantial” wage increases, improved health care coverage, enhanced vacation accrual and funeral leave, and better standards for discipline, according to the union.

“In my almost 24 years of being a member of Teamsters Local 200, this contract is the best I’ve ever seen,” said Jason Ford, a negotiating committee member.

Kroger did not respond to a request for comment in time for publication of this story.

Roundy’s, a Kroger-owned warehouse that supplies 150 stores throughout Wisconsin and Illinois, employs 750 Teamsters at their facility in Oconomowoc.

Teamsters Local 200 represents workers throughout the greater Milwaukee region in a variety of industries.