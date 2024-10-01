SpartanNash expands its employee perks

SpartanNash, the Grand Rapids, Mich.-based multi-channel food company, continues to expand its employee benefits.

On Tuesday, the company announced it had broadened its Total Rewards benefits program to provide enhanced care options for its employees’ children, adult dependents, and elderly family members.

Enhanced daycare benefits include 25% off tuition for children ages birth to 12 at childcare centers in The Learning Care Group, as well as before-and-after school care and camps; priority enrollment and waived enrollment and registration fees for those new to the centers; three days of backup childcare; and a company match of $500 for those enrolled in a Dependent Care Flexible Spending Account.

“Working parents are increasingly challenged with access and affordability when seeking child and elder care,” Adrienne Chance, SpartanNash SVP and chief communications officer, said in a statement. “As a mom of three myself, I know firsthand the thought and investment that goes into these decisions.”

Daycare benefits are available to all full-time and part-time SpartanNash employees who work more than 30 hours a week, excluding some workers covered by a collective-bargaining agreement.

The company estimates that eligible employees can save as much as $6,000 on childcare each year because of the benefits.

SpartanNash earned a spot this year on Newsweek’s America’s Greatest Workplaces for Parents & Families list.

The company known for its “people first culture” also offers paid parental leave, adoption assistance, free counseling sessions, 401(k) with a 4% employer match, and more.

“We support all parts of the wellbeing journey, including emotional, physical, financial, work life, and social needs for our people and their families,” SpartanNash EVP and Chief Human Resources Officer Nicole Zube said in a statement. “We are excited to add daycare benefits to our Total Rewards offering, allowing current and future associates to tailor the benefits to meet their family’s needs.”

There’s a strong business case to be made for SpartanNash’s robust benefits package. The company, which employs more than 17,000 people, reduced turnover by 12% in the last year, according to a recent interview with Zube in Human Resource Executive.

SpartanNash operates both grocery retail and food wholesaling businesses. Its portfolio includes 147 grocery stores, primarily under the names Family Fare, Martin’s Super Markets, and D&W Fresh Market.