Striking CVS workers in California have reached a tentative contract agreement with the pharmacy giant.

Workers at seven CVS pharmacies in Southern California began striking on Oct. 18, stating that they wanted better pay and health care as well as to protest what they claimed was a lack of serious contract bargaining by the Woonsocket, R.I.-based retailer.

On Thursday, the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Locals 5, 135, 324, 648, 770, 1167, 1428 and 1442, which together represent over 7,000 CVS workers across California, came to an agreement in contract negotiations which they say secured better wages, “more secure” staffing, and a more affordable healthcare plan.

“We’re pleased to have reached a tentative contract agreement with eight UFCW local unions in California yesterday,” a CVS spokeswoman told Supermarket News. “Members will now need to vote on whether to accept or reject the new proposed contract. We’re proud of our long-standing, productive relationship with the UFCW and hope to finalize a new agreement soon.”

“For the last five months, we have been fighting hard for a fair contract – from a strike to actions, delegations, rallies, petitions, and conversations with our co-workers and customers; we have shown the strength that comes when workers stand together for a better life,” the UFCW CVS Bargaining Committee said in a statement.

“We are proud to announce a tentative agreement with CVS that we unanimously recommend to our co-workers.”

Further details of the tentative agreement will be shared exclusively with union members during the vote, the union said. Vote results and further information on the contract will be shared with the public after union members review and vote on the contract.

CVS has seen some turbulence of late. Earlier this month, the pharmacy retailer announced that it would lay off 2,900 workers in a move to slash costs. Last week, CVS named a new CEO, longtime company executive David Joyner, replacing Karen Lynch who has been at the company’s helm since 2021.