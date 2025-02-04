More than 160 United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) truck drivers in Arizona, California, Oregon, and Utah ratified a new five-year collective bargaining agreement, the union announced on Monday.

The contract secures better wages, pension contributions, healthcare, seniority protections, and holiday pay, according to Teamsters Local 150. The Teamsters represent more than 5,000 UNFI workers nationwide. Since 2022, nearly 2,500 Teamsters have joined the union.

“This contract fits the needs of both parties by addressing the need for operating flexibility to satisfy our customers' demands, while providing a compensation mix that reflects the nature of our Tony’s Fine Foods operations,” UNFI said in an emailed statement to Supermarket News.

However, UNFI still needs to resolve initial contracts with workers in Florida, Georgia, Illinois, and Pennsylvania, who are hoping to secure the same deal as those on the West Coast.

UNFI's relationship with truck drivers has been tested recently.

Last November, Teamsters Local 853 drivers in Oakland, Calif., won $1.3 million in back pay after an independent arbitrator found the wholesale retailer failed to honor the collective bargaining agreement.

In 2022, the Providence, R.I.-based wholesale distributor of natural, organic, and specialty foods launched the Warehouse to Wheels program to address a truck driver shortage. Originally developed at one distribution center as part of the wholesaler’s Fuel the Future strategy, Warehouse to Wheels is now available at most of UNFI’s distribution centers.

Associates who complete the 12-week program become full-time UNFI truck drivers with assigned routes and opportunities to earn higher wages and annual safe-driving bonuses.

The program was expected to fill about 10% to15% of UNFI’s truck driver needs.

The wholesaler laid off about 300 workers in two phases late last year. A total of 121 layoffs were tied to the closure of UNFI’s Lincoln, R.I., office in December. UNFI also closed an office in Phoenix as it moved human resources, accounts payable, and billing tasks to a third-party provider.

UNFI said the change would allow the distributor to serve its partners more efficiently and effectively over time.