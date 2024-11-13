UNFI truck drivers win $1.3M in back pay

United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) truck drivers in Oakland, Calif. won $1.3 million in back pay on Wednesday after the wholesale retailer failed to honor the drivers' collective bargaining agreement.

Teamsters Local 853 filed a grievance against UNFI management over wage violations, and an independent arbitrator ruled in favor of the drivers, who now have the right to receive back pay.

“Our members work hard for every dollar, and it’s our duty to hold employers accountable for the contracts we negotiate,” said Teamsters Local 853 President Steven Lua. “It’s not about the size of the win; every victory matters because it brings justice to those affected.”

UNFI did not respond to a request for comment in time for publication of this story.

Additionally, more than 150 drivers at UNFI’s York Distribution Center in Pennsylvania voted to join Teamsters Local 776 on Wednesday.

Since 2022, nearly 2,500 UNFI workers have joined the Teamsters, bringing the total number of Teamster members across the company to over 5,000.