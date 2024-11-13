Sponsored By

UNFI truck drivers win $1.3M in back pay

Teamsters Local 853 filed a grievance over wage violations

Bill Wilson, Senior editor at Supermarket News

November 13, 2024

The side of a UNFI truck.
Teamsters Local 853 filed a grievance against UNFI management over wage violations.UNFI

United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) truck drivers in Oakland, Calif. won $1.3 million in back pay on Wednesday after the wholesale retailer failed to honor the drivers' collective bargaining agreement.

Teamsters Local 853 filed a grievance against UNFI management over wage violations, and an independent arbitrator ruled in favor of the drivers, who now have the right to receive back pay.

“Our members work hard for every dollar, and it’s our duty to hold employers accountable for the contracts we negotiate,” said Teamsters Local 853 President Steven Lua. “It’s not about the size of the win; every victory matters because it brings justice to those affected.”

UNFI did not respond to a request for comment in time for publication of this story.

Additionally, more than 150 drivers at UNFI’s York Distribution Center in Pennsylvania voted to join Teamsters Local 776 on Wednesday.

Since 2022, nearly 2,500 UNFI workers have joined the Teamsters, bringing the total number of Teamster members across the company to over 5,000.

Bill Wilson

Bill Wilson

Senior editor at Supermarket News

Bill Wilson is the senior editor at Supermarket News, covering all things grocery and retail. He has been a journalist in the B2B industry for 25 years. He has received two Robert F. Boger awards for his work as a journalist in the infrastructure industry and has over 25 editorial awards total in his career. He graduated cum laude from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale with a major in broadcast communications.

