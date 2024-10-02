Sponsored By

Walmart expands access to cancer care for employees

The retail giant’s Cancer Centers of Excellence collaboration with the Mayo Clinic now covers care for nearly all cancers

Bill Wilson, Senior editor at Supermarket News

October 2, 2024

2 Min Read
A Walmart sign in front of a Walmart store.
The Walmart Cancer COE is a collaboration with the Mayo Clinic that gives associates diagnosed with cancer who are on Walmart medical plans access to cancer experts at the Mayo Clinic.Getty Images

The Walmart Cancer Centers of Excellence (COE) is expanding to cover virtually any cancer, the Bentonville, Ark.-based retailer announced Tuesday. 

The Walmart Cancer COE is a collaboration with the Mayo Clinic that gives associates diagnosed with cancer who are on Walmart medical plans access to cancer experts at the Mayo Clinic. Until now, the program centered around some of the most prevalent cancers such as breast, lung, colon, prostate, pancreatic, and blood cancers. 

The Walmart Cancer Centers of Excellence is part of the Walmart Centers of Excellence, which debuted in 2012. 

“Receiving a cancer diagnosis can lead to one of the most stressful times in a person’s life — physically, emotionally, and financially — and access to specialized medical expertise matters most,” said Kim Lupo, Walmart senior vice president, Global Total Rewards. “The Walmart Cancer Centers of Excellence program gives our associates access to the top cancer specialists in the country…”

Once a Walmart employee or their eligible dependent has been diagnosed with cancer and has a recommended treatment plan from their local provider, they can begin the Walmart Cancer COE process through their eligible Walmart medical plan. 

Mayo Clinic will review the patient’s medical records, including diagnosis and treatment plan, and suggest treatment options. 

The expanded health benefit is among the latest upgrades to Walmart’s suite of employee benefits. 

The big-box retailer announced late last year it would increase hourly wages to $18 an hour, and in January Walmart said store managers would receive an annual grant of company stock.

Managers are also receiving a new compensation plan that includes a pay raise and a redesigned bonus plan. The new starting annual base wage plan will range from $90,000 to $170,000, moving the average up to $128,000. Previously, store managers were earning $65,000 to $170,000 per year. 

Walmart has more than 10,500 locations and employs about 2.1 million worldwide. 

