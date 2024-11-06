Harmons Neighborhood Grocer adopts Instacart Storefront

San Francisco-based grocery delivery and tech company Instacart has added Harmons Neighborhood Grocer — a small chain in Utah with about 20 locations — to its roster of clients using Instacart Storefront Pro as an ecommerce platform.

The regional chain joins grocers such as Sprouts, Rosauers, and The Save Mart Companies, all of which upgraded their accounts, Instacart said in a press release.

“Storefront Pro offers end-to-end control, from discovery through weekly ad integration and personalized recommendations, to seamless checkout with loyalty programs, and even fulfillment and customer care,” said Alice Luong, Instacart’s director of Ecommerce and Retail Media, in the press release. “This comprehensive approach allows retailers to create cohesive, branded experiences that truly resonate with customers. We’re continuing to see retailers benefit from these enhanced online experiences and further connect with their customers.”

Instacart’s ecommerce platform offers a broad range of tools such as weekly ads, AI-powered product recommendations, self-serve marketing tools, integration with coupons and loyalty programs, and data analytics, among others.