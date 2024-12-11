Hy-Vee partners with Grocery TV

Midwest retailer Hy-Vee is partnering with Grocery TV to use its tech in over 400 locations. The retailer will invest in some 10,000 screens at shopper touchpoints including entrance, checkout, service departments, aisles, and end caps.

Via the partnership, Hy-Vee’s retail media network RedMedia will be able to manage off-site and in-store campaigns from a unified platform, according to a press release. In addition to brand advertising, Hy-Vee will manage its own in-store messaging through Grocery TV’s content management system.

The new partnership with Grocery TV, which has over 100 U.S. retail partnerships, will launch in 2025.

Hy-Vee is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa, just about 11 miles south of Grimes. The midwest grocer has some 75,000 employees and generates $13 billion in annual sales. Hy-Vee was also the Supermarket News 2023 Retailer of the Year.