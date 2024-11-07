Sponsored By

Save A Lot upgrades its retail media network

Enhancements for retailers include digital signs for sales events, promotional items

Bill Wilson, Senior editor at Supermarket News

November 7, 2024

A Save A Lot sign.
Little Falls, N.J.-based Retail Fluent Media has installed 400 digital screens at almost 100 Save A Lot locations.Save A Lot

Save A Lot will work with retail media and ad tech company Retail Fluent Media Network to upgrade the retail media networks of the grocer’s 750 independently owned and operated stores, the wholesaler announced Wednesday

Save A Lot’s partners can use digital window signs to promote weekly sales events, special events, and promotional items.

Little Falls, N.J.-based Retail Fluent Media has installed 400 digital screens at almost 100 Save A Lot locations, and the company expects that number to double by the end of the first quarter.

The retail media and tech company will also manage content shared by Save A Lot and launch dynamic advertising through its ad-tech platform to align with each location’s sales and promotions schedule.

This is the latest tech upgrade St. Ann, Mo.-based Save A Lot has offered to its retail partners and suppliers. In early October, the wholesaler launched its first loyalty program, Save A Lot Rewards.

Save A Lot now offers shoppers the ability to earn points on its mobile app. They can redeem the points for free products.

Save A Lot can customize the app with local offers, and the app will also feature exclusive coupons and deals to deliver additional value for shoppers.

Also in October, the wholesaler announced plans to use an automated traceability tool to comply with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration’s Food Traceability Rule, which is scheduled to take effect on Jan. 20, 2026. 

The ReposiTrak Traceability Network will enable suppliers to transmit FDA-required traceability data for every impacted lot code each time they send a shipment to a distribution center.

Bill Wilson

Bill Wilson

Senior editor at Supermarket News

Bill Wilson is the senior editor at Supermarket News, covering all things grocery and retail. He has been a journalist in the B2B industry for 25 years. He has received two Robert F. Boger awards for his work as a journalist in the infrastructure industry and has over 25 editorial awards total in his career. He graduated cum laude from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale with a major in broadcast communications.

