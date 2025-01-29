Whole Foods Market has released a new code of conduct around its global seafood supply chain—a move that the company says signals its investment in the welfare of workers.

The new policy strengthens protections for fishers and vessel crews, setting higher standards for ethical labor practices and supply chain transparency, according to the Austin, Texas-based retailer.

The new policy is guided by the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights and the International Labour Organization’s Work in Fishing Convention, the retailer said in a statement.Whole Foods’ new “Seafood Code of Conduct” applies to fresh, frozen, and canned seafood suppliers, including those providing sushi, and covers key areas such as:

Maximum working hours and time at sea: Aligns work and rest hours with ILO Fishing Convention standards and establishes that all fishing vessels must visit port every 11 months

Ethical recruitment: Prohibits recruitment fees and mandates clear, fair employment contracts

Communication access for crew members: Mandates crew access to communication channels while at sea to contact family, NGOs, and worker representatives, and calls for vessels to prioritize installing Wi-Fi

Health and safety on vessels: Requires safety training, PPE, medical care, and sufficient food and water for all crew members

Whole Foods Market has worked with the Monterey Bay Aquarium Seafood Watch to encourage the Western and Central Pacific Fisheries Commission to adopt stronger labor protections. These include the use of electronic monitoring for vessel activity, measures to enhance crew welfare, and science-based targets for tuna stock management.

Other grocery retailers have also adopted tougher standards to protect workers on vessels. West Des Moines, Iowa-based Hy-Vee introduced a seafood supplier code of conduct in 2021 to ensure that its suppliers enforce safe working conditions. The company reported that 100% of its active seafood suppliers have received and signed the new code since its launch.

Grocers have also taken steps to hold vessels accountable for transparency and environmental standards. In 2023, Walmart and Sam's Club announced an updated seafood policy that includes more stringent standards and increased transparency in their tuna supply chains. The updated rules aim to address issues such as accidental catch of non-target species, illegal fishing, and abandonment of fishing gear.

Last year, Walmart and Albertsons also both signed The Nature Conservancy’s Tuna Transparency Pledge, committing to on-the-water monitoring across all industrial tuna fishing vessels by 2027.