Sponsored By

More than two dozen Stop & Shop stores officially close in the Northeast

The move was announced over the summer as parent company restructures strategy

Bill Wilson, Senior editor at Supermarket News

November 1, 2024

1 Min Read
The front of a Stop & Shop store.
Ahold Delhaize USA still wants to open new stores while remodeling existing stores in its network.Getty Images

Eight Stop & Shop grocery stores in Massachusetts closed on Thursday, and Friday another 17 locations in New York and New Jersey will power down.

Ahold Delhaize USA, which owns Stop & Shop, announced it was closing 32 underperforming Stop & Shops in the Northeast  in May as the grocery retailer refreshes its approach. Ahold Delhaize USA still wants to open new stores while remodeling existing stores in its network.

The grocer has completed 190 store remodels since 2018 and has realized those are the ones outperforming locations which are more dated. 

“We are taking these learnings and implementing them at other stores,” Stop & Shop President Gordon Reid said in a press release announcing the store closures.

Here is an interactive map showing the location of all 32 stores. In addition to the Massachusetts and New Jersey shutdowns, five and two stores will be closed in Connecticut and Rhode Island, respectively. 

The company’s five-state footprint will hover just above 350 stores, following the closures. 

On Sept. 30, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren sent a letter to Ahold Delhaize CEO Frans Muller requesting pricing and other information. The letter was a response to an analysis by the Hyde Square Task Force that showed Stop & Shop was charging 18% more for groceries in lower-income neighborhoods compared to wealthier suburban areas.

About the Author

Bill Wilson

Bill Wilson

Senior editor at Supermarket News

Bill Wilson is the senior editor at Supermarket News, covering all things grocery and retail. He has been a journalist in the B2B industry for 25 years. He has received two Robert F. Boger awards for his work as a journalist in the infrastructure industry and has over 25 editorial awards total in his career. He graduated cum laude from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale with a major in broadcast communications.

See more from Bill Wilson
Stay up-to-date on the latest food retail news and trends
Subscribe to free eNewsletters from Supermarket News

You May Also Like

Read more

An overweight man holding his blue jeans in front of him.
Consumer Trends
5 things: Have we hit peak obesity?
5 things: Have we hit peak obesity?
A headshot of Richard Halle
Executive Moves
Natural Grocers names Richard Hallé as CFO
Natural Grocers names Richard Hallé as CFO
The exterior of a Publix
Finance
Despite hurricanes, Publix sees sales increase
Despite hurricanes, Publix sees sales increase
Andy Jassy headshot
Company News
Amazon continues to grow its grocery, pharmacy businesses
Amazon continues to grow its grocery, pharmacy businesses
The tops of beer cans.
Beverages
Costco and other grocery retailers in Ontario allowed to sell alcohol
Costco and other grocery retailers in Ontario allowed to sell alcohol