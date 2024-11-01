More than two dozen Stop & Shop stores officially close in the Northeast

Eight Stop & Shop grocery stores in Massachusetts closed on Thursday, and Friday another 17 locations in New York and New Jersey will power down.

Ahold Delhaize USA, which owns Stop & Shop, announced it was closing 32 underperforming Stop & Shops in the Northeast in May as the grocery retailer refreshes its approach. Ahold Delhaize USA still wants to open new stores while remodeling existing stores in its network.

The grocer has completed 190 store remodels since 2018 and has realized those are the ones outperforming locations which are more dated.

“We are taking these learnings and implementing them at other stores,” Stop & Shop President Gordon Reid said in a press release announcing the store closures.

Here is an interactive map showing the location of all 32 stores. In addition to the Massachusetts and New Jersey shutdowns, five and two stores will be closed in Connecticut and Rhode Island, respectively.

The company’s five-state footprint will hover just above 350 stores, following the closures.

On Sept. 30, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren sent a letter to Ahold Delhaize CEO Frans Muller requesting pricing and other information. The letter was a response to an analysis by the Hyde Square Task Force that showed Stop & Shop was charging 18% more for groceries in lower-income neighborhoods compared to wealthier suburban areas.