SpartanNash confirmed to Supermarket News on Thursday that it will be closing four stores in the coming months.

The shutdowns include three Family Fare stores in Chippewa Falls, Wis.; Omaha, Neb.; and Glenwood, Iowa. A VG Grocery store in Caro, Mich., will also close. SpartanNash did not specify whether the closures are due to underperformance. Workers are encouraged to apply for positions at other locations.

“As part of our continuous evaluation of our overall retail footprint and what is best for our nearly 200 company-operated stores, our associates, and the communities we serve, we made the difficult decision to close [four stores] over the next few months,” SpartanNash said in an emailed statement to Supermarket News.

SpartanNash embarked on a buying spree late last year. Over the span of two weeks in October, the retailer acquired Fresh Encounter’s 49-store market chain in Ohio, Indiana, and Kentucky, as well as Markham Enterprises’ convenience stores, which consist of three locations.

“Looking ahead, we will continue evaluating M&A opportunities based on our disciplined M&A framework,” said Tony Sarsam, president and CEO of SpartanNash, during the retailer’s third-quarter earnings call in November.

In April, SpartanNash acquired Metcalfe’s Market’s three stores.

Financial struggles

However, SpartanNash struggled in the third quarter, recording year-over-year declines in wholesale sales and comparable retail store sales. The grocer hopes the Fresh Encounter acquisition will generate positive results moving forward. During the earnings call, Jason Monaco, executive vice president and chief financial officer, said the 49-store network is expected to contribute more than $350 million in sales to the retail segment and strengthen SpartanNash’s wholesale business by increasing volume from other distributors.