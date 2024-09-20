Aldi U.S. aiming for net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050

Aldi U.S. has announced a goal to reach net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions across its entire value chain by 2050.

The retailer claims this move makes it one of the first international grocery retailers with net-zero emissions targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), a corporate climate action organization.

The SBTi has validated that the following science-based emissions reductions targets submitted by Aldi conform with the SBTi Corporate Net-Zero Standard and the SBTi Forest, Land and Agriculture (FLAG) Guidance:

Reduce absolute Scope 1 and 2 emissions 90% by 2035 from a 2021 base year

Reduce absolute Scope 3 emissions 90% by 2050 from a 2022 base year

Reduce absolute Scope 1 FLAG emissions 72% by 2050 from a 2021 base year, and absolute Scope 3 FLAG emissions 72% by 2050 from a 2022 base year

The company has additionally committed to no deforestation across its primary deforestation-linked commodities, including palm oil, cocoa, coffee, beef and wood fibre-based products, by the end of 2025. These short-term goals have been validated by SBTi.

“There is a reason why ALDI is one of the only grocery retailers with SBTi-validated net-zero targets. We do things differently and sustainability is no exception,” said Jason Hart, CEO, Aldi U.S. Hart added that because Aldi uses 90% private label, the company is able to work more directly with suppliers on emissions reductions.

The retailer will also focus on new partnerships and existing initiatives that target the largest sources of emissions, including: