Aldi U.S. aiming for net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050
The retailer claims to be one of the first grocers with net-zero emissions targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi)
September 20, 2024
Aldi U.S. has announced a goal to reach net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions across its entire value chain by 2050.
The retailer claims this move makes it one of the first international grocery retailers with net-zero emissions targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), a corporate climate action organization.
The SBTi has validated that the following science-based emissions reductions targets submitted by Aldi conform with the SBTi Corporate Net-Zero Standard and the SBTi Forest, Land and Agriculture (FLAG) Guidance:
Reduce absolute Scope 1 and 2 emissions 90% by 2035 from a 2021 base year
Reduce absolute Scope 3 emissions 90% by 2050 from a 2022 base year
Reduce absolute Scope 1 FLAG emissions 72% by 2050 from a 2021 base year, and absolute Scope 3 FLAG emissions 72% by 2050 from a 2022 base year
The company has additionally committed to no deforestation across its primary deforestation-linked commodities, including palm oil, cocoa, coffee, beef and wood fibre-based products, by the end of 2025. These short-term goals have been validated by SBTi.
“There is a reason why ALDI is one of the only grocery retailers with SBTi-validated net-zero targets. We do things differently and sustainability is no exception,” said Jason Hart, CEO, Aldi U.S. Hart added that because Aldi uses 90% private label, the company is able to work more directly with suppliers on emissions reductions.
The retailer will also focus on new partnerships and existing initiatives that target the largest sources of emissions, including:
Purchased products: The retailer will make further investments to decarbonize its supply chain by forming partnerships with NGOs, joining multi-stakeholder initiatives and funding on-farm pilot programs – with a focus on its dairy and beef supply chains. The retailer is a member of the Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy’s Dairy Sustainability Alliance and will continue to explore the interconnectedness between emissions reductions, nature and biodiversity, and animal welfare
Upstream transportation and distribution: Aldi is partnering with third-party logistics providers to identify opportunities to use alternative fuel sources and electric trucks to reduce transport emissions
Refrigeration: The retailer is advancing progress on its goal to transition all stores to natural refrigerants by 2035 and continues to receive recognition from the Environmental Protection Agency for its industry-leading progress. Today, ALDI uses natural refrigerants in more than 700 stores, saving 60% of potential carbon emissions each year
Electricity: Aldi is also focused on reducing energy consumption, investing in energy efficiency in its stores, regional distribution centers and offices and purchasing renewable energy. Today, 100% of its electricity comes from renewable sources