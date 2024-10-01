EPA recognizes Meijer for lowest refrigerant emissions rate

The Environmental Protection Agency has recognized grocery chain Meijer for maintaining the lowest corporate-wide refrigerant emissions rate amongst GreenChill Partners program in the U.S.

It’s the fourth year in a row the retail chain has earned the title.

Target and Aldi also received recognition for their store certification rates. Aldi achieved recertification for the fifth year in a row at 164 locations across Alabama, California, Connecticut, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Texas, Virginia, Wisconsin and West Virginia.

Target also received recognition for the fifth consecutive year at 10 stores across California, Florida, New York, South Carolina and Washington.

GreenChill is a voluntary program that provides grocers and other businesses with information and resources to reduce refrigerant emissions and decrease the impact on the ozone layer. That includes assistance in transitioning to more environmentally friendly refrigeration methods, reducing the amount of refrigerants used, eliminating refrigerant leaks, and adopting green technologies.

Meijer Chief Administrative Officer Vik Srinivasan said in a press release that the Grand Rapids, Mich.-based grocer is committed to reducing the chain’s carbon footprint by “adopting effective refrigeration technologies and environmental best practices into our everyday operations…”

"We remain incredibly proud of achieving our industry-leading 2025 carbon emissions reduction goal a year early. Continually reducing our refrigerant emissions was a key part of that achievement," he added.