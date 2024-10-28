Hundreds of Aldi stores certified by EPA for sustainable refrigerants

German discount grocer Aldi has once again dominated the U.S. supermarket industry in reducing refrigerant emissions, according to the Environmental Protection Agency’s GreenChill Store Certification Program.

The EPA’s list of 956 certified stores for 2024 highlights retailers leading the way in reducing emissions from ozone-depleting refrigeration systems.

Aldi dominated the 2024 GreenChill list with more than 500 stores receiving platinum level — the highest certification. More than 80 Target locations were certified in a mix of gold, silver, and platinum certifications, and some 70 Publix Super Markets also received platinum certification.

Several other chains received certification from the EPA, including Food Lion, Gelson’s Markets, Grocery Outlet, Kwik Trip, Lunds & Byerlys, Meijer, New Seasons Market, ShopRite, Sprouts, Weis Markets, and Whole Foods.

It was the third year in a row that the German discount grocer secured more certifications than any other grocery retailer on the list, and 164 Aldi stores in 23 states received GreenChill Recertification Excellence status this year, the grocer said in a press release.

“Between our smaller store footprints, removal of plastic shopping bags at check out and natural refrigeration, ALDI makes thousands of intentional decisions to keep our environmental footprint low,” Dan Gavin, vice president of national real estate at Aldi, said in the press release. “Natural refrigerants not only help us keep our products fresh but also reduce our impact on the planet. This latest recognition from the EPA further demonstrates how Aldi is working to make sustainability affordable and accessible for all."

Aldi noted that it aims to transition all of its U.S. locations to natural refrigerants by the end of 2035. The discount grocery chain, which now operates 2,428 U.S. locations, according to Scrapehero.com, currently has more than 700 stores that use natural refrigerants.