Meijer hits its carbon emissions reduction goal a year early

Meijer has hit its 2025 sustainability goal of cutting carbon emissions by 50% – one year ahead of schedule.

The retailer had initially set a target to reduce its Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 50% compared to 2018 levels. That target has now been met with a 57% reduction in 2023.

Some of the steps Meijer took to hit that goal include:

Renewable energy investments: The retailer has invested in virtual power purchase agreements with renewable solar and wind energy

Energy efficiency prioritization: Meijer has converted lighting at its retail facilities to energy-efficient LED, activated advanced building controls for optimized energy management and continues to conduct building recommissioning to improve overall operational efficiency. The retailer is also prioritizing lifecycle asset management to replace equipment with more efficient options

Refrigerant management: For the last four years, Meijer has achieved the lowest corporate-wide refrigerant emissions rate among all EPA GreenChill Program partners nationwide

Meijer is a privately owned, family-operated retailer that operates 500 supercenters, grocery stores, neighborhood markets, and express locations throughout the Midwest. The retailer has some 70,000 employees.