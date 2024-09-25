Sponsored By

Meijer hits its carbon emissions reduction goal a year early

The retailer has hit its 2025 sustainability goal of cutting carbon emissions by 50%

Supermarket News

September 25, 2024

1 Min Read
The Meijer logo
The retailer has invested in virtual power purchase agreements with renewable solar and wind energyMeijer

Meijer has hit its 2025 sustainability goal of cutting carbon emissions by 50% – one year ahead of schedule.

The retailer had initially set a target to reduce its Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 50% compared to 2018 levels. That target has now been met with a 57% reduction in 2023.

Some of the steps Meijer took to hit that goal include:

Renewable energy investments: The retailer has invested in virtual power purchase agreements with renewable solar and wind energy

Energy efficiency prioritization: Meijer has converted lighting at its retail facilities to energy-efficient LED, activated advanced building controls for optimized energy management and continues to conduct building recommissioning to improve overall operational efficiency. The retailer is also prioritizing lifecycle asset management to replace equipment with more efficient options

Refrigerant management: For the last four years, Meijer has achieved the lowest corporate-wide refrigerant emissions rate among all EPA GreenChill Program partners nationwide

Meijer is a privately owned, family-operated retailer that operates 500 supercenters, grocery stores, neighborhood markets, and express locations throughout the Midwest. The retailer has some 70,000 employees.

About the Author

Supermarket News

Supermarket News

Supermarket News is the brand food-retail professionals count on for competitive intelligence, news, and information to make smart business decisions. Retailers, manufacturers, brokers, analysts, association executives and others connected to the industry consider Supermarket News as their primary information source as we continue to lead the way with the most experienced team of full-time editors dedicated to maintaining the integrity and objectivity demanded by our audience..
https://www.supermarketnews.com/

See more from Supermarket News
Stay up-to-date on the latest food retail news and trends
Subscribe to free eNewsletters from Supermarket News

Read more

A Walmart sign on a Walmart store with a pink flower in the foreground.
Finance
Walmart’s pay-by-bank service could be a game changer for grocery industryWalmart’s pay-by-bank service could be a game changer for grocery industry
A SNAP sign
Food Accessibility
SNAP and WIC usage down in 2024SNAP and WIC usage down in 2024
The two wines are now available at Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, and ACME locations.
Private Label
Albertsons grows its private-label wine portfolioAlbertsons grows its private-label wine portfolio
The front of a Loblaws store in Canada.
Grocery Pharmacy & Health Care
Canada’s Pharmaprix will launch more care clinics in storesCanada’s Pharmaprix will launch more care clinics in stores
thumbnail
Legislation & Regulatory News
Justice Department sues Visa for monopolizing debit marketsJustice Department sues Visa for monopolizing debit markets