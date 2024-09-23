Podcast: Regenerative agriculture from the farmer’s perspective

Regenerative agriculture focuses on soil conservation and improvement, creating a farming approach specific to the crop, climate, and land.

Ahold Delhaize USA and Walmart are two grocery retailers which have participated in regenerative agriculture programs over the last two years, and the practice continues to generate interest across the industry.

Walmart is partnering with PepsiCo in an aggressive regenerative agriculture program that will cover more than 2 million acres of farmland in the U.S. and Canada.

The program is supposed to deliver about 4 million metric tons of greenhouse gas emission reductions and removals by 2030.

Benina Montes, a managing partner at Burroughs Family Farms in California’s Central Valley, grew up on a farm and has witnessed the evolution to regenerative agriculture first-hand.

Burroughs Family Farms integrates regenerative principles into its diverse operations, which include the production of almonds, olive oil, and pastured proteins.

In this episode of SN of the Shelf, Montes talks about what is happening at Burroughs Family Farms and about the future of regenerative agriculture.