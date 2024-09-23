Sponsored By

Podcast: Regenerative agriculture from the farmer’s perspective

Benina Montes at Burroughs Family Farms has witnessed the growth of this sustainable practice, one that’s increasingly being embraced by grocery retailers

Bill Wilson, Senior editor at Supermarket News

September 25, 2024

Regenerative agriculture focuses on soil conservation and improvement, creating a farming approach specific to the crop, climate, and land.

Ahold Delhaize USA and Walmart are two grocery retailers which have participated in regenerative agriculture programs over the last two years, and the practice continues to generate interest across the industry.

Walmart is partnering with PepsiCo in an aggressive regenerative agriculture program that will cover more than 2 million acres of farmland in the U.S. and Canada.

The program is supposed to deliver about 4 million metric tons of greenhouse gas emission reductions and removals by 2030.

Benina Montes, a managing partner at Burroughs Family Farms in California’s Central Valley, grew up on a farm and has witnessed the evolution to regenerative agriculture first-hand.

Burroughs Family Farms integrates regenerative principles into its diverse operations, which include the production of almonds, olive oil, and pastured proteins.

In this episode of SN of the Shelf, Montes talks about what is happening at Burroughs Family Farms and about the future of regenerative agriculture.

About the Author

Bill Wilson

Bill Wilson

Senior editor at Supermarket News

Bill Wilson is the senior editor at Supermarket News, covering all things grocery and retail. He has been a journalist in the B2B industry for 25 years. He has received two Robert F. Boger awards for his work as a journalist in the infrastructure industry and has over 25 editorial awards total in his career. He graduated cum laude from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale with a major in broadcast communications.

See more from Bill Wilson
Stay up-to-date on the latest food retail news and trends
Subscribe to free eNewsletters from Supermarket News

Read more

The Meijer logo
Sustainability
Meijer hits its carbon emissions reduction goal a year earlyMeijer hits its carbon emissions reduction goal a year early
A Walmart sign on a Walmart store with a pink flower in the foreground.
Finance
Walmart’s pay-by-bank service could be a game changer for grocery industryWalmart’s pay-by-bank service could be a game changer for grocery industry
A SNAP sign
Food Accessibility
SNAP and WIC usage down in 2024SNAP and WIC usage down in 2024
The two wines are now available at Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, and ACME locations.
Private Label
Albertsons grows its private-label wine portfolioAlbertsons grows its private-label wine portfolio
The front of a Loblaws store in Canada.
Grocery Pharmacy & Health Care
Canada’s Pharmaprix will launch more care clinics in storesCanada’s Pharmaprix will launch more care clinics in stores