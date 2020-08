Lowest growth by dollar sales in fresh food, with the percent change vs. a year ago.

Sources: Nielsen Total Food View for the 52 weeks ending May 30, 2020; except for Deli-prepared food: Total U.S. multi-outlet sales. Source: Market Advantage; IRI Liquid Data, for the 52 weeks ending May 17, 2020.

This is part of Supermarket News’ 2020 Category Guide to fresh and center store categories.