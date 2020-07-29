Skip navigation
Menu
bakery-cakes-fresh-categories.png tirc83/iStock/Getty Images Plus
Cake sales growth came roaring back Father’s Day week.
Product Categories>Bakery

2020 Category Guide: In-store bakery seeks a road to recovery

Prepackaged fresh-baked and smaller dessert sizes are among the pivots seen in supermarkets

While the in-store bakery took a big hit during the early stages of the coronavirus, there were  some signs of recovery in early summer with holidays such as Memorial Day and Father’s Day boosting sales as well as graduations and other summer celebrations — albeit on a smaller scale. 

All access premium subscription

Why Subscribe to SN Digital Access?

Digital Access gives you annual unlimited online access to our most premium news and analysis such as monthly digital issues and The Top 75 Retailers and Wholesalers. This includes in-depth stories and insights from our team of editors and guest writers as well as free e-Newsletters, blogs, archives and more! If you already have a paid subscription, just link your subscription and online account to gain access. If not, subscribe today!

Questions about your account or how to access content?
Contact: Desiree Torres, [email protected]

Subscribe

TAGS: Consumer Trends
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
fresh lowest growth gallery.png
2020 Category Guide: Lowest growth in fresh
Aug 04, 2020
fresh-categories-intro.png
2020 Category Guide: Fresh departments a mixed bag for grocery retailers
Aug 04, 2020
hannaford rome store tour gallery.png
Hannaford’s latest innovations on display at new store in Rome, N.Y.
Jul 22, 2020
july-6-top-10-gallery.png
SN Top 10: ShopRite stores in transition, Raley's opens O-N-E concept
Jul 05, 2020