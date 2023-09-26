The Fresh Market named best grocery store in America by USA Today

The Fresh Market has once again been named the “Best Grocery Store in America” by USA Today.

The honor is a part of USA Today’s “10Best Readers’ Choice Awards.” A panel of local experts and contributors nominated their favorite American grocery stores based on value, selection, and service.

The top 10 winners were determined by popular vote over a 28-day period through the 10Best website. The Fresh Market took the No. 1 spot for Best Grocery Store in America, along with Best Grocery Store Bakery and Best Grocery Store Deli.

“We’re grateful that our guests have recognized us as the best in America,” said Jason Potter, president and CEO of The Fresh Market.

Hy-Vee also topped the 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards. It received Best Grocery Store for Produce and Best Grocery Store Prepared Food honors.

Greensboro, N.C.-based The Fresh Market operates 161 stores in 22 states. Employee-owned Hy-Vee operates more than 285 retail stores across eight Midwestern states.