Skip navigation
Menu
SN product watch
Product Categories>Bakery

SN Product Watch: Pepperidge Farm Pumpkin Spice Cookies

Because we need more pumpkin spice in our lives...
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Recommended Reading
SN Product Watch: Pillsbury Grands Pumpkin Spice Rolls
Oct 05, 2023
Home baking sales projected to increase for grocery.png
The SN News Quiz: The home baking opportunity
Oct 04, 2023
The Fresh Market named best U.S. grocer, USA Today.png
The Fresh Market named best grocery store in America by USA Today
Sep 26, 2023
2023 SN category guide (1).png
The 2023 SN Category Guide: Welcome to inflation mania
Sep 12, 2023