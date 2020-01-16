Publix names Norman Badger as bakery/meat business VP

Norman Badger has been promoted to vice president of product business development for bakery and meat at Publix Super Markets, succeeding Pete Mowitt, who is retiring.

Lakeland, Fla.-based Publix said yesterday that Mowitt, who has served as bakery and meat product business development VP since January 2018, is slated to retire on April 30. Plans call for Badger, currently regional director for Publix’s Charlotte division, to relocate with his family to Lakeland.

The 60-year-old Mowitt has been at Publix for more than 44 years. He started his career at the Southeastern grocery retailer in 1975 as a front service clerk in Miami. He worked in various positions before becoming a store manager in 1991 and a district manager in 1995. Three years later, Mowitt was promoted to director of merchandising and then, in 2000, to business development director of grocery. He was appointed vice president grocery/nonfoods in 2013 before moving up to his current role two years ago. Mowitt also was a recipient of Publix’s George W. Jenkins Award.

“Pete is a passionate leader,” Publix President Kevin Murphy said in a statement. “Throughout his career, he has developed associates to help our stores better serve our customers. We thank him for his more than four decades of service and the positive impact he’s had on our company.”

Badger, 41, began at Publix in 1995 as a front service clerk in Aiken, S.C. After working in a range of positions, he was promoted to store manager in 2007 and then to district manager in 2014. He has served in his current post in the Charlotte division since 2017.

“Norman models our mission and is dedicated to serving Publix associates and customers,” Murphy commented. “His leadership was instrumental in the growth of the Charlotte division. I’m excited about the contributions he’ll make in this role.”

Overall, Publix operates 1,238 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia.