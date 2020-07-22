Skip navigation
Hannaford’s latest innovations on display at new store in Rome, N.Y.

hannaford rome store tour gallery.png
Hannaford Supermarkets showcased its one-stop shopping experience with the opening of a new store in Rome, N.Y.

Located at 808 West Chestnut St. in Rome — just east of the city of Syracuse in upstate New York — the 49,480-square-foot store includes a variety of features focused on convenience, including a pharmacy with a drive-thru and private consultation area as well as Hannaford To Go, a service that allows customers to order groceries online and pick them up at the store, inside or curbside.

Along with spacious center-store grocery and frozen sections, the Rome store features a deli/kitchen area serving up a range of prepared foods, including a hot food bar; a cheese shop; a bakery offering custom cakes and specialty desserts; large meat and seafood departments, including sustainable seafood offerings; a customer seating area; a healthy living section; and a big produce department that includes a sizable selection of organic and locally sourced fruit and vegetables.

