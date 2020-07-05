SN Top 10: ShopRite stores in transition, Raley's opens O-N-E concept

In this edition of Supermarket News' Top 10 most popular articles and galleries, ShopRite, Raley's and Earth Fare were in the news about one family's store transitions, the opening of a healthy lifestyle concept, and reopenings following bankruptcy closures:

Eight Earth Fare stores to reopen under new ownership

Family business transitions eight ShopRite stores

Slideshow: Raley’s first O-N-E Market focuses on food for healthy, active lifestyles

Articles on two fresh food categories caught the eye of Supermarket News readers. Both had COVID-19 tie-ins:

Grab-and-go provides a bakery solution in supermarkets

Meat sales looking strong for the Fourth of July

Other pandemic-related stories of the week included:

Is the new online grocery shopper here to stay?

Kroger to make emergency home COVID-19 test kits available to associates

Walmart launching virtual summer camp, drive-in movies for summer fun

And in other news:

Q&A: Albertsons CEO Vivek Sankaran sees growth phase ahead

Winn-Dixie has ‘no immediate plans’ for name change

Click through the Top 10 slideshow to find links to this content.