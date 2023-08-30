The SN News Quiz: Bakery (and desserts) are thriving

Here are the results of this week’s SN News Quiz!
1. Which retailer has the fastest growing private label on the market right now?
- Kroger (yep: that’s the one! Though Aldi and Amazon aren’t far behind)
- Aldi
- Amazon
2. Who’s attempting to undercut Costco’s famous $1.50 hot dog / soda combo?
- Sam’s Club (correct!)
- BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Menards
3. Which grocer just announced that they would be discontinuing their private label soda due to concerns over artificial ingredients?
- Jewel-Osco
- Wegmans (you got it!)
- Trader Joe’s
Bonus question: Bakery saw double-digit dollar sales growth this year, with dessert sales alone experiencing a 10% increase year-over-year.
Do your shoppers have a sweet tooth? Are you seeing this kind of growth?
- Yes
- No
- Other (write in)
**
Tune in to the SN Daily newsletter next Thursday to see the results of the bonus question. And have a great week!
