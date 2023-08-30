Skip navigation
Menu
The SN News Quiz!
Bakery sees sales growth.png
Product Categories>Bakery

The SN News Quiz: Bakery (and desserts) are thriving

Here are the results of our most recent three-question quiz

Here are the results of this week’s SN News Quiz!

1. Which retailer has the fastest growing private label on the market right now?

  • Kroger (yep: thats the one! Though Aldi and Amazon arent far behind)
  • Aldi
  • Amazon

2. Who’s attempting to undercut Costco’s famous $1.50 hot dog / soda combo

  • Sam’s Club (correct!)
  • BJ’s Wholesale Club
  • Menards 

3. Which grocer just announced that they would be discontinuing their private label soda due to concerns over artificial ingredients? 

  • Jewel-Osco
  • Wegmans (you got it!)
  • Trader Joe’s 

Bonus question: Bakery saw double-digit dollar sales growth this year, with dessert sales alone experiencing a 10% increase year-over-year. 

Do your shoppers have a sweet tooth? Are you seeing this kind of growth?

  • Yes
  • No
  • Other (write in) 

**

Tune in to the SN Daily newsletter next Thursday to see the results of the bonus question. And have a great week!

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Recommended Reading
Screenshot 2023-08-08 at 6.21.10 PM.png
Bakery is still raking in the dough(nuts)
Aug 25, 2023
Untitled design - 2023-06-30T120747.856.png
Looking to drive incremental deli/bakery sales? Try this.
Jun 30, 2023
sn chloe and mark.png
Podcast: Give the people what they want — ‘Indulgence’
Jun 22, 2023
Copy of Quiz 6.14.png
The SN News Quiz: It’s all about ‘indulgence’ in center store bakery
Jun 21, 2023