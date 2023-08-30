The SN News Quiz: Bakery (and desserts) are thriving

Here are the results of this week’s SN News Quiz!

1. Which retailer has the fastest growing private label on the market right now?

Kroger (yep: that ’ s the one! Though Aldi and Amazon aren ’ t far behind)

Aldi

Amazon

2. Who’s attempting to undercut Costco’s famous $1.50 hot dog / soda combo?

Sam’s Club (correct!)

BJ’s Wholesale Club

Menards

3. Which grocer just announced that they would be discontinuing their private label soda due to concerns over artificial ingredients?

Jewel-Osco

Wegmans (you got it!)

Trader Joe’s

Bonus question: Bakery saw double-digit dollar sales growth this year, with dessert sales alone experiencing a 10% increase year-over-year.

Do your shoppers have a sweet tooth? Are you seeing this kind of growth?

Yes

No

Other (write in)

**



Tune in to the SN Daily newsletter next Thursday to see the results of the bonus question. And have a great week!