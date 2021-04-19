Schnuck Markets brings order-ahead online service to bakery

Schnuck Markets has extended its “order ahead” online service to the bakery.

The St. Louis-area grocer said Monday that shoppers can now order custom cakes via the Schnucks Rewards app and the Schnucks website for pickup in the bakery department. The service is available at 95 of the retailer’s 111 store locations in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin.

Options available include specially themed cakes, custom photo cakes, simple cakes and build-your-own cakes, Schnucks said, adding that the new service comes as the graduation and summer seasons approach.

“Our goal is to provide our customers best-in-fresh solutions whether shopping in person at our stores or on their phones and computers,” Chris Kline, vice president of bakery at Schnuck Markets, said in a statement. “The Schnucks custom cake order ahead option is a convenient tool that lets customers design their cake exactly how they want it in preparation for their special event. Tell us what you want, and we’ll make it.”

Schnuck Markets Custom-cake ordering options include specially themed cakes, custom photo cakes, simple cakes and build-your-own cakes.

To order custom cakes online, Schnucks customers first access the Schnucks Rewards app or the retailer’s website to check availability at their local store. Next, app users select “Cakes” under the “Shop” tab, while those visiting the website go to the Bakery Department page. The grocer said orders should be placed at least 72 hours in advance of the desired pickup time.

Schnucks first launched advance-order functionality through its app nearly two years ago with Deli Order Ahead, which enables customers to place deli orders via a smartphone or the grocer’s website. The grocery chain has since expanded the service to its prepared foods and floral departments.

In recent months, Schnucks has sharpened its focus on fresh food. Last week, for example, the retailer announced plans to add a food hall as part of a remodel of its Kirkwood store in St. Louis. Also, in March, Schnucks unveiled a partnership with delivery specialist DoorDash to provide meals via the DoorDash mobile app and website, and the grocer said it aims to debut a new store concept dubbed Schnucks Fresh in Jasper, Ind., this summer. And in January, the Schnucks deli department launched a new quick-made meal program called Restaurant Selections by Schnucks.