The SN News Quiz: The home baking opportunity

Here are the results of last week’s SN News Quiz!
1. Which retailer just saw both its CIO and CEO depart?
- Whole Foods
- Walgreens (correct!)
- Publix
2. Which retailer just launched a line of “Hispanic-inspired” private label products?
- Target
- Walmart
- Kroger (that’s it!)
3. Which grocer just dipped its toe in the health insurance waters, and will now offer a Medicare plan?
- Sprouts Farmers Market
- Meijer (yep - you got it!)
- Schnucks
Bonus question: A recent report on home baking predicted that retail sales of baking products would continue to increase in the coming years as more consumers enjoy it as a hobby. The firm projected average sales gains of 1.2% annually through 2027 for all baking products.
Do you offer baking classes at your store/s?
- Yes we are hosting baking classes (11.1%)
- No we're not hosting baking classes (83.3%)
- Other (write in)
Looks like the vast majority of you are not offering baking classes to consumers.
**
Think you know grocery? Take our most recent 3-question quiz here. Betcha can’t get all three!