The SN News Quiz: The home baking opportunity

Here are the results of last week’s SN News Quiz!

1. Which retailer just saw both its CIO and CEO depart?

Whole Foods

Walgreens (correct!)

Publix

2. Which retailer just launched a line of “Hispanic-inspired” private label products?

Target

Walmart

Kroger (that’s it!)

3. Which grocer just dipped its toe in the health insurance waters, and will now offer a Medicare plan?

Sprouts Farmers Market

Meijer (yep - you got it!)

Schnucks

Bonus question: A recent report on home baking predicted that retail sales of baking products would continue to increase in the coming years as more consumers enjoy it as a hobby. The firm projected average sales gains of 1.2% annually through 2027 for all baking products.

Do you offer baking classes at your store/s?

Yes we are hosting baking classes (11.1%)

No we're not hosting baking classes (83.3%)

Other (write in)

Looks like the vast majority of you are not offering baking classes to consumers.

**

