The SN News Quiz!
Home baking sales projected to increase for grocery.png
Product Categories>Bakery

The SN News Quiz: The home baking opportunity

Here are the results of last week’s three-question quiz

Here are the results of last week’s SN News Quiz!

1. Which retailer just saw both its CIO and CEO depart

  • Whole Foods
  • Walgreens (correct!)
  • Publix 

2. Which retailer just launched a line of “Hispanic-inspired” private label products?

  • Target
  • Walmart
  • Kroger (that’s it!) 

3. Which grocer just dipped its toe in the health insurance waters, and will now offer a Medicare plan?

  • Sprouts Farmers Market
  • Meijer (yep - you got it!)
  • Schnucks

Bonus question: A recent report on home baking predicted that retail sales of baking products would continue to increase in the coming years as more consumers enjoy it as a hobby. The firm projected average sales gains of 1.2% annually through 2027 for all baking products.

Do you offer baking classes at your store/s?

  • Yes we are hosting baking classes (11.1%)
  • No we're not hosting baking classes (83.3%)
  • Other (write in) 

Looks like the vast majority of you are not offering baking classes to consumers.

**
Think you know grocery? Take our most recent 3-question quiz here. Betcha can’t get all three!

