Top Grocery Trends of 2021

The return of more grocery shoppers in-store – on top of the millions who have embraced online shopping over the past year – has retailers breathing a sigh of relief, as sales in key categories in both fresh and center store have for the most part sustained the growth seen last year. And as in-store service departments have come back, categories like prepared foods and bakery are seeing a return to pre-pandemic levels.
