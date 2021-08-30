Skip navigation
Top Grocery Trends of 2021
Issues & Trends>Consumer Trends

Top Grocery Trends of 2021

With shifts in grocery shopping behavior sticking, both fresh and center store reap the rewards

The return of more grocery shoppers in-store – on top of the millions who have embraced online shopping over the past year – has retailers breathing a sigh of relief, as sales in key categories in both fresh and center store have for the most part sustained the growth seen last year. And as in-store service departments have come back, categories like prepared foods and bakery are seeing a return to pre-pandemic levels.

Download this report and get access to:

  • Year-over-year category sales trends
  • Insights on consumer behavior changes
  • Challenges and supply chain issues for retailers
  • And more!
 

 

TAGS: Center Store Dairy Meat Bakery Deli
