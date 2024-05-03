Skip navigation
Meet the 2024 IDDBA Champions of Change

Recognizing emerging and established leaders in the retail bakery, deli, foodservice, and dairy sectors

The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) and Supermarket News are excited to announce the winners of its 2024 Champions of Change awards program, which recognizes emerging and established leaders in the retail bakery, deli, foodservice and dairy sectors.

This year’s class recognizes 28 industry leaders from the retailer/wholesaler and supplier/vendor communities who consistently demonstrated excellence and superior results between Jan. 1, 2023, and Nov. 1, 2023, in three categories: Emerging Champions, Legendary Champions and Store Department Directors/Managers. 

With it being IDDBA’S 60th anniversary, leaders of the association’s Industry Relations Committee and Supermarket News worked together to create a special recognition category for this year’s Champions of Change class. The award, Legacy of Excellence, is designed to recognize a Legendary Champion of Change who best represents that category and takes into consideration criteria such as longevity and impact; innovation and pioneering; leadership and influence; community and social impact; and lifetime achievements. The inaugural recipient of the Legacy of Excellence award goes to Michael Eardley, former president and CEO of IDDBA. 

The 2024 Champions of Change class will receive special recognition by Supermarket News and IDDBA at the IDDBA Show in June in Houston. 

