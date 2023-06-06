6 trends on display at IDDBA 2023

From edible insects to robotic cake decorators, the 2023 International Dairy Deli Bakery Show had all the bases covered when it came to emerging trends in the industry.

Many of these innovative solutions were on display in the “What’s in Store Live” area of the show floor at the Anaheim Convention Center in California, while others were found among the vendor booths in the expo halls. Plant-based meat and dairy alternatives were well-represented, as were products that catered to consumers’ demands for indulgent treats and others that sought to meet specific dietary restrictions, such as gluten- or allergen-free.

Click through the slideshow to check out the product trends.