IDDBA show returns as an in-person event in June

The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association’s IDDBA 2022, the industry’s largest gathering of dairy, deli and bakery professionals at retail, will return June 5-7, 2022 in Atlanta at the Georgia World Congress Center after a two-year break due to COVID restrictions in 2020 and 2021.

“After missing each of you for the last two years, our board members and staff are proud to be bringing our community back together and continue IDDBA's mission to expand our leadership role in promoting the growth and development of dairy, deli, and bakery sales in the food industry,” wrote Whitney Atkins, vice president of marketing for the Madison, Wis.-based trade association. “IDDBA is proud to celebrate the remarkable spirit of the people who make up our community.”

The return of the annual event will bring together more than 10,000 attendees and showcase 800 exhibiting companies. In addition to the expo floor, IDDBA 2022 will feature:

• General Sessions: Industry specialists, influencers and leaders inspire and educate through powerful learning sessions.

• New Product Showcase: A glimpse into innovation and trends through cutting-edge products, packaging, and services.

• What’s In Store Live: Featuring interactive merchandising displays, live workshops, and conceptual installments, this area uses real products to depict ideas on engaging and appealing to consumers.

• Visionary Pavilion: New this year, an area dedicated to introducing new companies, new products and new growth to the IDDBA community.

"As we look forward to once again bringing our IDDBA community back together, we are excited to add an amazing list of speakers and entertainers to this year’s show schedule,” Atkins added.

Among the guest speakers scheduled for IDDBA 2022 are:

• Kindra Hall, The Irresistible Power of Strategic Storytelling

• Jon Dorenbos, Life is Magic

• Dennis Snow, The Secrets to Success: Through Leadership

• Mel Robbins, The 5 Second Rule-Achieve Break Through Performance in Your Career and Lifetime

• Dale Earnhardt Jr., Life in the Fast Lane

The lineup also includes a special Monday night performance of “An Evening with Tim McGraw” featuring the country music superstar in a one-of-a-kind VIP look into the world of his music and stories.

Visit the IDDBA website to register for IDDBA 2022 and for more information on this year’s event.