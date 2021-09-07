Meijer brings custom cake ordering online

Supercenter retailer Meijer has launched a new online cake ordering platform aimed at saving shoppers an extra trip to the store.

Meijer said Tuesday that customers now can browse hundreds of cake designs by occasion or theme and place custom cake orders at meijer.com/CustomCakes and then pick them up from their local Meijer bakery department during their next shopping trip.

Related: Retailers, consumers celebrate the return of fresh bakery

The service works as follows: In their Meijer.com account settings, customers select the Meijer store where they want their cake made. Next, they choose a cake style as well as the cake’s size, flavors, colors and message. Their cake will be ready in two to four days at the designated Meijer Bakery, and customers pick up the cake and pay in-store.

In announcing the online cake-ordering tool, Meijer noted that research shows September to be the most common birth month in the United States, with nine of the 10 most popular birthdays coming between Sept. 9 and Sept. 20. As a result, the retailer sought to provide customers with a more convenient cake-ordering option, especially in the busy lead-up to a birthday party.

Related: Schnuck Markets brings order-ahead online service to bakery

“With school just getting started and so many birthdays taking place in September, parents need all the help they can get, which is why we’re pleased to offer this online solution,” Rochelle Bird, cakes buyer at Meijer, said in a statement. “The new online ordering system allows busy parents to order a cake from the comfort of their homes with just a few days’ notice and then pick it up during their pre-party shopping trip.”

Meijer added that the online cake-ordering system also offers cake designs for occasions ranging from sports events to baby showers and graduations. Customers can choose from an assortment of formats, such as tiered cakes, cupcake pull-apart cakes and variety platters. The retailer noted that it hires seasoned cake decorators for each store, decorators receiving regular training on the latest cake designs. And besides cakes, Meijer Bakery offers a range of fresh-baked goods including breads, doughnuts and cookies.

Overall, Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Meijer operates 257 supercenters and grocery stores in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin.