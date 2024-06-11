Take a look inside: The IDDBA show floor!

A look at the trends on display at the recent 2024 IDDBA show in Houston

The 2024 IDDBA show just took place June 9-11 at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston.

Supermarket News was on hand at the show, giving out the Champions of Change awards, which recognize emerging and established leaders in the retail bakery, deli, foodservice and dairy sectors.

Related: VIDEO: Former IDDBA CEO talks trends before the upcoming show

With it being IDDBA’S 60th anniversary, leaders of the association’s Industry Relations Committee and Supermarket News worked together to create a special recognition category for this year’s Champions of Change class. That Legacy of Excellence award was handed out Sunday to former IDDBA President and CEO Michael Eardley.

Supermarket News Executive Editor Chloe Riley was walking the show floor, sniffing out trends in all things dairy, deli, and bakery… From seafood in deli, to trending flavors like purple yam and spiced vanilla, here are some of the great products we saw.

Related: Meet the 2024 IDDBA Champions of Change

Click through the slides to see the photos!